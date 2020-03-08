Because she saw, from Netflix, she shows up for Women's Day

Share it:

Because she saw it is a selection of films chosen by women artists to commemorate Women's Day and is presented on Netflix. Sophia Loren, Salma Hayek and Yalitza Aparicio, are some of the 55 women who curated this collection.

Because she saw, from Netflix, she contemplates the work of several talented women in front and behind the scenes and at the same time, they represent something inspirational for others.

According to information in different news portals, by Argentina, Mercedes Moran was one of the guests in Because she saw.

This selection is available from March 8 and will be available during 2020 through Netflix.

There is still a lot to do to achieve equality but, recognizing the feminine talent of the entire world, we hope that more and more women will be encouraged to tell their stories and greatly increase that figure, ”they say on the platform.

In the aforementioned work you can admire the work of Yalitza Aparicio, who rose to fame during 2018 as a result of his participation in the film Roma, by Alfonso Cuarón.

Yalitza's work is also a clear example that when things are wanted to be done and desired from the heart, they can be achieved.

Stacy L. Smith, founder of the Annenberg Inclusion Initiative of the University of Southern California, points out in a statement issued by Netflix that film and television have the power to reflect and shape popular culture.

What Salma Hayek has achieved in Hollywood and international cinema is also a clear example of how much a woman can achieve when she does things in her heart.

The work of Salma Hayek on the big screen, without a doubt, is motivating and inspirational for young actresses who are starting to work to understand that you can go as far as you want.







