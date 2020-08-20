Because anime cannot depend solely on Youtube

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Thanks to the advent of streaming platforms, it is now very easy to watch your favorite animated series in a completely legal way. Services like Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation they can boast a wide range of titles that reflect the tastes of all types of users.

Nevertheless, in light of all this freedom of choice, there are those who still prefer the way of illegality, not wanting to spend even a cent to fuel your passion. Lately, the closure of the Kiss Anime site has fueled several rumors regarding the alleged willingness of animation studios to upload their content to Youtube – in an exclusive and free form – to fight piracy.

A user intervened on the issue clarifying that, a model of this type, it would not guarantee a sustainable economic contribution like foreign licenses. In fact, the income from companies such as Funimation, Anime Lab and Netflix are vital for the economic stability of the studios, and although Youtube advertising guarantees a good profit, it is absolutely not equivalent.

Toei Animation's latest tax report, for example, highlighted 49% percent of revenue from overseas, mainly from the Asian and Latin American markets. It is estimated that the foreign licenses earned the firm 27.359 million yen, showing a steady increase from year to year.

Toei's overseas profit is almost higher than its domestic profit, a demonstration of how important licensing is to the academic economy. Hence, it is impossible to think that the Youtube platform can provide an economic return sufficient to fund – entirely – their maintenance and production costs.

Hypnosis Mic, the first anime entirely dedicated to the world of rap, has a release date. Animelog: Toei and Kodansha present the YouTube channel with over 3000 free anime series