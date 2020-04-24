Bebeshita shows the abdomen left by the surgeon in Tik Tok

Share it:

Daniela Alexis better known as La Bebeshita apparently is taking her quarantine to the maximum because apparently far from taking care of the coronavirus (Covid-19) the criticism of Falling in love far from worrying is spent having fun.

Her most recent test was the dance she did for Tik Tok where she showed the figure of envy that is loaded and that is that although the famous woman admits that she has gone through the scalpel on more than one occasion, she is proud of the physical changes that have been made to look better on the on the show that made her famous.

Daniela's video reached more than 300 thousand reproductions and had all kinds of comments including the change of look that was made because she painted her hair in various colors making it clear that when it comes to fashion she is the first to make any changes to be trend.

"I like your body, it looks something natural, not like others", "But you go from perfection, I'm a woman, but I admit when someone looks very good", "For a moment I thought it was Dua lipa, they wrote to her on networks.

Recall that Daniela at some point caused controversy because she became the girlfriend of Lapizito, brother of Gomita, which sparked a war between youtuber and Bebeshita, because apparently the clown's family did not agree with the relationship of the young man with the controversial girl. .

