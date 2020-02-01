Bebeshita is called square and formless because of her surgeries

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Daniela Alexis known as La Bebeshita from the Falling in Love program, was humiliated by a lover, this is Amalinali Filio, who a few days ago returned to the reality show to find love and also some enemies like criticism.

As some viewers noticed the young woman who was absent for a while from the program to undergo aesthetic operations arrived with tremendous body, uprooting the Bebeshita who is a fan of these procedures.

But it seems that the new change of the loving one did not like Daniela very much, because she assured that she was criticized a lot when it was operated, while Amalinali was supported from the beginning, so she did not stop the attacks of the criticizes and left with everything.

"Is that there is a difference of being well operated and poorly operated and leave it square because they believe that in their photos they always take a side photo to show the pompis because if you take them in front you do not see a waist that bear… ", said the Amalinali behind the camera.

Meanwhile, netizens were surprised, because there are few people who have faced the famous Bebeshita who is very popular in Falling in love with us.

"Whether they are operated or the two don't look pretty," "Hahahahahaha, how jealous Daniela is, to have her legs operated", "If it's all square," "Don't stain the Bebeshita has more operations than a math book," were some of criticism.

It is worth mentioning that Falling in love has had great popularity for some years because besides looking for love it has been full of controversy.