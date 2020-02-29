Bebeshita breaks into tears over attacks she suffered from an exam

Share it:

Daniela Alexis, better known as the Bebeshita, broke down in tears in the program Falling in love after facing her colleague Serrath who she said made her life impossible for a year in the afternoon leaving everyone surprised and it is that a psychologist wanted them to resolve their differences Well, apparently they stopped being friends.

And although Bebeshita preferred to omit details of what her partner did to her in the past, many were left in doubt as to what Internet users began to draw their own conclusions about what happened between the two girls, who stopped talking about the night to the morning.

"No wonder Serrath came in critically because he was with Hernán and he hated Daniela", "Haber Serrath not that very hard and very cold but well that what Daniela told you did not affect you", "Put the lie detector and leave problems, "were some of the comments on the discussion.

Recall that the two women are very controversial in the program because they are now critical of the wild and loving although they have different personalities they have become the most controversial characters of the program because they have been since it began.

As if that were not enough Bebeshita has wanted to find love on several occasions, but everything has ended badly for her, because she has said it on some occasions.