Bebe Rexha, the interview on the cover of March

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

"Tessa! Can you bring me my phone please? »He shouts Bebe Rexha to his assistant who is in the other room, while we are here, behind closed doors, to finish our interview. «Come on, so the journalist from Cosmos I calculate the ascendant! Here, thank you, »and he hands it to me. I flew to theIsle of Mtv of Malta to do an interview with the mega American popstar (he just presented i Grammy and for months they say that his new album should be released, anticipated by the single Not 20 Anymore), and I find myself interpreting the stars and astral transits. And it was also my idea! We were in the final stages of our meeting (if the interview went well, they are the best moments, those in which you declare friendship for life, even if you know it will not be like this, as in a perfect one night stand), I said we were at the end and it turns out that poor Bebe did not know what her ascendant was. Could I let her live with this doubt? Since I was using my iPhone to record the interview, I put his birth date and time online on his (be clear: I didn't read his whatsapp chats just because I didn't have the time), and I found out that Bebe is a virgin Leo ascendant, my opposite (I am Leo ascendant Leo): a little precise, but also very generous, faithful to friends and self-centered. In short, the classic that says: "Ok, now just talk about me, let's talk about you: what do you think of me?".

Bebe Rexha is the Cosmopolitan cover star of March 2020. Getty / Ericson Garcia

He bursts out laughing: "Yes, that's right, you're right!" I would also add: great sgobbona. Because what is not clear to all of the 30 year old New Yorker cantatas of Albanian origins Bleta Rexha, is that she is not "just" a pop star: with an active album and three ep, she is a complete musician, plays the piano and the trumpet, has studied singing and composition, writes lyrics, choirs, music. In addition, he collaborated with the kings of dance: Martin Garrix, The Chainsmokers, J Balvin, David Guetta (remember Hey Mama?). "I loved Puccini and opera, but at 16 I fell in love with pop, I started composing songs and I never stopped". In her career she has written hits for many pop stars, from Selena Gomez to Nick Jonas, but what represented the leap forward for her was having written The Monster, the song by Eminem with Rihanna (she won a Grammy and today she has almost 680 million views on Youtube, the choruses are still the original ones of Bebe), which talks about monsters under the bed, mental discomfort, addictions, nightmares.

WHAT'S WRONG WITH ME? WHY CANNOT I BE SIMPLY NORMAL AND NOT ALWAYS ANXIETY?

«At that time I was broke, I had only $ 200 cover story in my account and I felt outcast: the record company had canceled my contract, nobody answered my emails anymore or remembered me. I was locked in the house making music, I was desperate, I didn't know how to get back on my feet, and I kept reading odds in search of inspiration. I found the phrase "monsters are real" (it's his post on instagram from 2013, editor's note) and I thought about when you are a child and you are afraid of monsters under the bed. Then instead you grow up, and you understand that the monsters are not under the bed: you are the monster. We should be afraid of each other. I shivered on my skin, and this song was born: as I wrote it, I thought it would be perfect for Eminem, but my producer convinced me to keep it for me. I sang it in a room full of records, but nobody understood it, nobody wanted it. Except, in fact, Eminem, who by chance some time later heard it and made it his own, writing about his monsters. The rest is history ». April 15, 2019 Bebe tweeted: “I am bipolar and I am no longer ashamed of it. That's all (I cry like a fountain) ”, bringing to light not only his mental disorder, but also the stigma that for years pushed her to hide. I ask her if she had recently discovered it, since bipolar disorder is often not easily diagnosed, or if it took her a long time to accept the idea of ​​being sick and therefore to declare it. «It was a path, the path of life. Living is scary, you are born crying, something will mean.

We must accept ourselves and above all not judge others: we cannot know the battle that people are fighting.

Read the full interview on Cosmopolitan of March 2020.

The cover of the March issue of Cosmopolitan on newsstands from 20 February 2020. Cosmopolitan Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. Sign up here



. (tagsToTranslate) bebe rexha (t) asapland (t) cover star (t) interview (t) cover star

Bebe Rexha, the interview on the cover of March was last modified: by

Share it: