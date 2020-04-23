Beauvue: "They wanted to screw up life at Celta, but I have a family and I decided to put up with it"

Share it:

French striker Claudio Beauvue criticized in an interview granted to the Riazor.org platform last Sunday the treatment received by the Celta de Vigo leaders in their last months at the club (minute 55 of the video), from which he broke up last January to sign for his eternal rival, Deportivo de la Coruña.

"Some people because they have money and power They wanted to screw me up, but I have a family and I decided to put up with it. They even told my colleagues not to follow me on Instagram, ”denounced the attacker in an interview on the Riazor.org portal.

Beauvue signed in January 2016 for Celta, who paid just over five million euros for his transfer to Olympique Lyon. Three months later, the achilles tendon ruptured, causing him to be out for almost ten months.

After two transfers -Leganés and Caen-, last summer he decided to return to Vigo, although Celta leaders ordered, first, Fran Escribá and then Óscar García Junyent, not align the footballer for his refusal to leave on loan again.

"They told the coach not to talk about me even though he wanted to align me. Every time they met I told him that I needed a footballer of my characteristics, but those in charge did not want to see me playing. I'm not surprised. Before they have already done wrong to other players", lament.

To Beauvue, antagonized Celta general manager Antonio Chaves, it seems "crazy" the measures that the leaders of the Vigo club take with those footballers who do not want to renew or leave on loan.

"It hurt me, but I loved my Celtic teammatesThat is why I made an effort to help them until my last day, ”declared the striker, who recalled, laughing, that Aspas had not just seen his signing for the eternal rival.

