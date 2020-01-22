Beauvé recounts the 'trolley' of the Celtic costumes before leaving for Deportivo

Changing the sidewalk is always complicated in the world of football. The striker has just lived it in his own flesh Claudio Beauve, so far Celta de Vigo player who has joined Deportivo in this winter transfer market.

The Frenchman told on Wednesday the jokes he had to endure in the locker room of the Celtic when he communicated his next destination. "You go to the rival, traitor "He explained that his teammates joked until this week. Further, Iago Aspas it was "the cocoon" that put him in a "hallway" so that the rest of the players gave him blows, a usual joke on all teams.

"My classmates know me, they know that in the locker room I'm butt with them and, seeing my situation, that I had faith to be able to play and that every weekend I was supporting them, they knew that it was an opportunity for me, to continue enjoying football, "said the forward in his presentation as a player of the Sports.

A new opportunity

Beauvue admitted that changing the Celtic for him Sports "It was very simple" for what was his "situation" in the Vigo club and for the "opportunity" offered by the team that now plays in the Second Division.

About his lack of minutes in Celta, he indicated that it was not due to a decision of the coaches, but that the instruction "came from above." "The most difficult thing is to be training hard and not being able to play and not because of the decision of the person who sees you every day (the coach). That hurts. I was born on an island, and just as life is hard, God puts you things in your path that you must overcome so I am satisfied, even if it is difficult, "he said.