Beauty queen without arms, breaks with stereotypes

Veracruz– In a blue dress, Ana Gabriela Molina, a woman with a diagnosis of bilateral amelia (absence of upper limbs), performed one of the first dances on the runway of the Miss Veracruz contest, which she did not win but from which she did take a great learning

From the eastern Mexican state, the 24-year-old girl, representative of Miss Nanchital, went on stage on Sunday night with the rest of the participants to find the crown, which finally escaped.

I am very happy, excited. It is the big night that will be final and we go with everything, he said during the contest.

In the midst of applause and living, the miss – who in the last month acquired notoriety throughout Mexico – appeared before the public and the jury with great solidity and security.

Also with the evening dress, which allowed him to be among the ten finalists.

And although he did not advance more in the contest, his smile and his attitude never changed even when he was out of the first places, because – he said – he showed that there are no limits and he is satisfied with the learning in the beauty contest.

On stage he explained that his social project was "Life without limits", which seeks to raise awareness about disability and thus demonstrate that there are no limits for anyone.

Talk about inclusion through talks to publicize what disability is and above all motivate and know that there are no limits and everything can be said in one of his interventions.

In a long day of the contest held in the city of Xalapa, Ana Gabriela always received the support of her family, who moved from the south of the region to the Veracruz capital.

"I am very grateful to my family that moved from the south," said the girl, who despite having a lot of autonomy and poise sometimes requires help from family, friends or close people for some of the activities.

It was a “very marathon” event and there have been many changes since five months ago that I started with my preparation (…), but everything will have a good end, ”he told Efe minutes before the contest began.

Ana, who was born with bilateral amelia and has learned to live her life without her arms, said she was treated with great respect by her competitors in this beauty pageant.

The truth is this week I had the opportunity to live with them during day and night and I have no complaints, they are very nice, they have contributed me and they have approached me, he said.

In the city of Nanchital, Ana Gabriela offers personal improvement talks, works as a model and also demonstrates that everything can be done regardless of personal conditions.

Very apart from all this, I want to continue with my career, I am a psychologist and I want to continue preparing, said who on Sunday also wore a red evening gown glued and with air sleeves.

He will seek to specialize in his career, but he will also accept any offer on modeling, because it is something he likes and helps him prove that there are no limits.