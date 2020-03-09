         'Beauty and the Beast' will have Disney + prequel: a musical miniseries of the creators of 'Once Upon a Time' is underway

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

When the Real image remake of 'Beauty and the Beast', their box office figures were impressive enough that since Disney began to think about spin-offs and prequels. Three years later Disney + has given the green light to a prequel series of the 2017 movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Edward Kitsis and Adam Horowitz (responsible for 'Once Upon a Time') are preparing with Josh Gad a limited six-episode musical series which will tell the story of Gaston and LeFou before the events of the movie.

The series is now in an early development phase and will feature Gad and Luke Evans reinterpreting such roles. No details are known about the rest of the cast, including whether some of the characters in the movie will participate.

If it premiered, this prequel to 'Beauty and the Beast' would join other franchises that have seen a direct spin-off at the service of Disney +. By the way, curious because while the animated film and its direct sequels to video will be in the Disney + catalog in Spain, the real image film is absent from it.