Beautiful Mermaid !: Tania Rincon boasts a great body in a bikini

The driver Tania Rincon dazzled with her beauty and exercised figure to her almost 3 million Instagram followers, sharing a photo in which she poses with a tiny bikini on Mexican beaches.

Apparently Rincon took time to enjoy the sea, the sun and the sand of the port of Acapulco, so he did not miss the opportunity to show off his figure in an orange bikini.

The former driver of Come the joy posed lying on the edge of a pool, while in the background you can see the beautiful landscape of the port.

Tania Rincon's photo had more than 70 thousand “likes” and received dozens of compliments, but what her followers praised most were her exercised legs.

“The sexiest and most pierced footnotes that you now load 🔥 (sic)”, “You look good leg (sic)”; They wrote him.

However, there was no shortage of who also compared her to Barbara de Regil, because besides showing off a spectacular legs, she has a marked abdomen.