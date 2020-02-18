Beautiful! Eiza González could have a “twin” in India

Mexican actress Eiza Gonzalez It has a great resemblance to an original model of the India.

And is that the artist famous for the soap opera Lola, once upon a time, share facial features with Vartika Singh, who is a winner of beauty competitions.

The 26-year-old woman represents her Middle Eastern country in miss Universe. He also says he is a public health professional. In his Instagram account he shares several photographs where you saw luxurious dresses.

Meanwhile, in social networks, some users highlight the great resemblance that exists between the Mexican actress and the miss India.

Do you think there is a great resemblance between Eiza and Vartika?

With information from Who.

It may interest you:

Barbara de Regil apologizes for calling haters obese: "I was very toxic"

How strong! Youtubers denounce sexual, labor and homophobia harassment in Badabun (VIDEO)