 Beau DeMayo will work as a screenwriter in Moon Knight

Although in recent days we have had news concerning filming or the characters that will be included in "Moon Knight", now we have the confirmation of one of the writers who will work on the writings of this series that Marvel Studios prepares for Disney +.

As he confirmed on his Twitter profile himself, screenwriter Beau DeMayo will collaborate with showrunner Jeremy Slater to adapt the adventures of Marc Spector on the small screen Among his credits in the audiovisual format, which are rather scarce, he has written seven episodes of "The originals" and one of the recent "The Witcher".

We still have no protagonist for the series although names like Daniel Racdlife or Shia Labeouf have sounded. It is expected to start filming in the United Kingdom around August this year to be released sometime in 2021 or 2022.

