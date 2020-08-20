Beat Saber updates and receives a Linkin Park themed DLC

Share it:

Beat Saber, one of the most popular virtual reality games ever, has just received a series of themed add-ons Linkin Park. In fact, to celebrate the album's 20th anniversary Hybrid Theory, whose debut took place in the now distant 2000, 12 songs by the band have been added to the title.

Here is the complete list of songs available from today on the PlayStation Store come on Steam:

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

Game owners can decide whether to buy the Linkin Park Music Pack for the price of 13.99 euros or whether to buy the songs individually at the cost of € 1.99 the one.

Before leaving you to the splendid trailer that shows a player in action on the notes of Numb, we remind you that among the numerous songs available for purchase on the PlayStation and Valve stores we also find those of Imagine Dragons and Green Day, also in this case that can be purchased individually. or in one package.

Did you know that Beat Saber has surpassed 3 million copies sold? The song by Dandelion from the Netflix series dedicated to The Witcher was also recently added to Beat Saber.