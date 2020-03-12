         'Beastie Boys Story' trailer: Spike Jonze brings a documentary about the hip hop band to Apple Tv +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

They were the largest. They made history based on hymns that will last forever and left like no one would have ever wanted. With Adam Yauch's passing in 2012, Beastie Boys closed ranks. Now it's time to remember his story with the filmmaker Spike Jonze with a documentary for Apple Tv +.

White magic

Anyone with good musical taste and / or elegance when dressing will have thoroughly enjoyed them. Authors of songs like 'Sabotage', 'Intergalactic' or 'So What'Cha Want', to name just three examples, Beastie Boys they made the lives of millions of people happy during his active years.

Many of those video clips were under the hands of Spike Jonze, the filmmaker who now returns to the stage the two thirds that are still with us. Mike Diamond (Mike D) and Adam Horovitz (King Adrock) meet to remember the good old days in a job that promises to be very exciting, in addition to an intimate and personal reflection about his 40 years of friendship recorded with an audience at the Kings Theater in Brooklyn.

The couple talks about their journey as images and photos appear on the giant screen behind them: "We went from being known in the neighborhood to being on tour with Madonna and Rick Rubin," Diamond says in the trailer.

'Beastie Boys Story' will be released in IMAX theaters on April 2 before its debut on the streaming platform Apple TV + on April 24.