Beastars will end soon: the announcement of chapter 192 leaves no room for doubt

After the arrival of Beastars su Netflix, the name of the manga and its author Paru Itagaki have started to circulate among fans. This has brought a lot of notoriety to the comic published a few years ago in Akita Shoten’s Weekly Shonen Champion. However, it has already been a few months now that the author has confirmed the imminent end of Beastars.

After the first announcements in January, more clues came in early August with Beastars volume 20. Right now the work is preparing to debut its volume number 21, scheduled for October 8, but a pretty clear announcement was posted in the Akita Shoten home magazine.

With chapter 192 of Beastars, which also received the magazine’s opening color pages, it was announced that “there are only three chapters left to finish”. Although there is no explicit mention of the manga’s ending, such a clear sentence and after the various announcements of the past few months one can only understand that Beastars will end very shortly.

If he doesn’t take breaks, Beastars will end with chapter 196 scheduled in Weekly Shonen Champion # 45 of 8 October, the same date on which the tankobon will be published in Japanese comics and newsstands. In light of this information, Beastars volume 22 could be the last.