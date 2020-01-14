Beastars: unveiled the release date outside Japan

Share it:

Netflix announced on the social network Twitter that the award-winning anime taken from the author's manga Paru Itagaki, Beastar will have a preview outside Japan on March 13th.

Beastar's anime aired in Japan on October 8th with a 12-episode season. Thanks to the great success of the public and critics, which also earned Beastars the "Best anime in computer graphics" award at the previous CG Awards 2019, the anime will enjoy a second season already confirmed which should start in the fall of this year or early next year. It is therefore probable that Netflix will also bring the anime to Italy in spite of the problems complained by Paru Itagaki a few months ago.

Serialized in the magazine Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, the Beastar manga narrates the adventures of young wolf Legoshi who lives in a world of anthropomorphic animals and attends the Cherryton Institute. Shy and kind, Legoshi has always lived with the prejudice that herbivores have towards him. The situation worsens when a young Apalca is found torn to pieces. Drawn up by events, the young wolf undertakes a personal investigation to bring up the truth about the murder. Beastar is therefore a mix between a noir and a slice of life and investigates interpersonal relationships and the trust and acceptance of the different. In addition to the anime, you can read Beastars' manga in Italian, published by Panini Comics