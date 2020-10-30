Beastars: The first images of Season 2 show Haru, Pina and many other characters

Waiting for the release of the second season of Beastars, the guys from Studio Orange have decided to give a small gift to their fans, showing in advance the first images dedicated to the design of the protagonists of the anime. Below you can take a look at the first series of visual characters, in which a new character is even shown.

The protagonists of the first series of images are the bunny Haru, the star Louis, the charismatic she-wolf Juno, doctor Gohin, the mobster Ibuki and the playboy Pina. Each image is accompanied by a brief description of the character, in which the main traits of their personality are highlighted. Pina, a character dear to manga readers, is a new member of the theater club, proud of her look and extremely outspoken.

The second season of Beastars will debut in Japan in January 2021, and according to the first leaks it should arrive on Netflix at the same time. To find out more, however, we will have to wait for the list of January releases, presumably arriving during the last week of December 2020.

What do you think of it? Are you waiting for the second season of Beastars? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we remind you that Paru Itagaki, author of the manga, has stated that she will soon return to work on the collection of short stories Beast Complex.