Beastars: The first images of Season 2 show Haru, Pina and many other characters

Waiting for the release of the second season of Beastars, the guys from Studio Orange have decided to give a small gift to their fans, showing in advance the first images dedicated to the design of the protagonists of the anime. Below you can take a look at the first series of visual characters, in which a new character is even shown.
The protagonists of the first series of images are the bunny Haru, the star Louis, the charismatic she-wolf Juno, doctor Gohin, the mobster Ibuki and the playboy Pina. Each image is accompanied by a brief description of the character, in which the main traits of their personality are highlighted. Pina, a character dear to manga readers, is a new member of the theater club, proud of her look and extremely outspoken.
The second season of Beastars will debut in Japan in January 2021, and according to the first leaks it should arrive on Netflix at the same time. To find out more, however, we will have to wait for the list of January releases, presumably arriving during the last week of December 2020.
What do you think of it? Are you waiting for the second season of Beastars? Let us know with a comment! In the meantime, we remind you that Paru Itagaki, author of the manga, has stated that she will soon return to work on the collection of short stories Beast Complex.
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Spring
Senior year dwarf rabbit. Had many relationships with various male in school but she has feelings for Legosi, who saved her. On the other hand, she’s worried about Louis who went missing. pic.twitter.com/3sw1KkN3E3
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Louis
Senior year red deer. Star actor with astouding level of charisma but he has a hidden past. Since Louis killed the Shishi-gumi boss, his whereabouts is unknown. pic.twitter.com/w8rdtnAaD5
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Juno
Freshman year grey wolf. Loves Legosi. Cheerful and ambitious. With Louis missing, takes on the lead in the theater club. Has mixed feelings about herbivores. pic.twitter.com/jlhnSWR9iW
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Gohin
Panda Doctor working at Backstreet Market. Legoshi’s teacher for dealing with carnivorous instinct and fighting skills. Divorced 39 year old that you can rely on. Has a sharp tongue but takes care of animals. pic.twitter.com/epCINkR8FX
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Ibuki
Member of Backstreet Marketcriminal organization, Shishi-gumi. While most members are rough brutes, Ibuki is clever and smart that at times shows thoughtfulness to others. Eye-glasses is the charm point. pic.twitter.com/XUQFGLmTmZ
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020
#BEASTARS Season 2 Visual:
Pina
Freshman year dall sheep. A playboy that is very confident about his looks. A recruited new addition ot the theater club. Very honest about his feelings and often upsets animals around him. pic.twitter.com/lIEk9nvudx
— Orange: Animation Studio (@CG_Orange_eng) October 30, 2020