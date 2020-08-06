Beastars: Paru Itagaki's manga reaches climax, final in sight?

Share it:

The last two releases of Weekly Shonen Champion, Akita Shonen's magazine in which it is serialized Beastars, have officially confirmed that the manga is close to reaching climax, and that accordingly the ending is upon us. Last January, author Paru Itagaki had confirmed that Beastars would end very soon.

The latest issue of the magazine also published the chapter number 187 of the manga, and considering the arrival of the climax, it is possible that the work will end shortly after the distribution of the number 200. Today is also the day of issue of Volume 20, which includes chapters 170 to 178. A new Volume will presumably arrive between September and October 2020.

Beastars therefore approaches the conclusion after just over 4 years of serialization, the period in which he obtained a award Manga Taisho, a Osamu Tezuka cultural award and the Kodansha award for manga, as proof of the incredible work done by the author.

We remind you that Beastars has also received an anime adaptation in 3DCG edited by the guys from Studio Orange and currently available on Netflix, complete with an Italian dubbing. A second season will be released in January 2021.

And what do you think of it? Are you reading the work? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below!