Beastars is about to return with season 2: here is the new trailer for the anime

BEASTARS is finally about to return to the small screen with the second season after the extraordinary success of the first series. There are only a few months left for the debut of the anime and Studio Orange could not help but pique the curiosity of fans by releasing a new promotional trailer. Let’s find out together!

Thanks to BEASTARS the CGI in the anime sector has made a good step forward, managing above all to satisfy an extremely demanding public. In any case, there are just a few months left before the launch of the series which, barring unforeseen events, will start in January 2021, although unfortunately it is not yet clear when it will land on Netflix. At the animations the role of was again confirmed Orange Studio while to the musical duo YOASOBIinstead, the task of composing the opening was entrusted.

At the bottom of the news, you can also take a look at the new promotional trailer lasting almost two minutes which, in addition to a taste of the opening song, shows some first sequences of the new season that promises to be exciting. If you haven’t gotten to know BEASTARS, a series that among other things is available on Netflix, the plot follows:

“In a world where anthropomorphic animals coexist, a balance has been created in society between carnivores and herbivores. But this peace that has been created seems to be in danger at Cherryton Academy. Legoshi, a threatening looking wolf but kind of heart, he will find himself involved in the stories of his high school friends. “

And you, however, what are your expectations for this season 2? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment below.