Beastars is about to end: the author announces it in the magazine

With the arrival of the anime on Netflix, Beastars has been in the spotlight this year. The Paru Itagaki manga had been running for several years on the Weekly Shonen Champion and, despite good results in sales and popularity surveys, it remained a niche product unknown to most people.

Now that it has started to become more popular thanks to the animated transposition, thus allowing more people to discover the work, the author of Beastars announces that the manga will not continue for long. On issue 08 of Weekly Shonen Champion, manga Paru Itagaki has entered a comment about Beastars' future admitting that "the end is in sight". He also added that he is working hard and will do so until the end of his manga, inviting fans to continue following the story. The final phase of Beastars could begin at the end of the current narrative arc.

Paru Itagaki, daughter of Baki's famous Keisuke Itagaki, has been publishing in Akita Shoten's magazine since September 2016. So far Beastars saw 17 volumes and over 160 chapters published, 11 of which published in Italy by Panini Comics. The story follows a world rich in anthropomorphic animals, where carnivores and herbivores coexist but not without reservations. Legoshi he is a wolf from the Cherryton Academy who finds himself unwillingly involved in various situations.