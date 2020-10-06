Beastars: confirmed the release date of the final chapter, Volume 22 arrives in January

The cover of Weekly Shonen Champion #45 popped up on the net a few moments ago has officially confirmed the release day of the last chapter of Beastars, the lucky manga of Paru Itagaki, and apparently fans will have to wait very little before discovering the epilogue of the adventures of Legoshi, Louis, Haru and all the other Cherryton students.

Beastars will conclude with the publication of chapter 196, to be released in the pages of Shueisha magazine on Thursday 8 October 2020. On the same day, in Japan, Volume 21 of Beastars will debut, which will include chapters from 179 to 187. The last nine chapters will instead be included in the final volume, issue 22, out on January 8, 2021.

In addition, the author also has the opportunity to celebrate another important milestone, as her work has recently the wall of 5 million printed copies is broken. This is an important figure, which will surely continue to grow after the release of the second season of the Beastars anime.

What do you think of it? Are you reading Beastars? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of Paru Itagaki instead, you will surely be happy to know that immediately after the conclusion of Beastars the author has declared that she wants to return to work on Beast Complex.