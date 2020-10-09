Beastars: author Paru Itagaki celebrates the end of the manga with a wonderful portrait!

Today, 8 October 2020, it is definitively concluded Beastars, the award-winning manga by Japanese author Paru Itagaki. The work, with over five million printed copies and five awards for “Best Manga of the Year”, has ended its run after four long years, and the author decided to celebrate the event with a very sweet portrait.

As you can see below, the daughter of the author of Baki celebrated the success of her original work with one stunning artwork depicting Legoshi and Haru, writing: “Beastars has ended and it has been a great success! Thank you all for supporting me by reading my comic for four years!“Immediately below, you can find the special page dedicated to the celebration for the achievement of the 5 million copies in circulation.

Paru Itagaki said that starting from January he will return to work on the shorts of Beast Complex, while for the moment no plans have been announced regarding possible spin-offs or side stories. In all cases, in the course of 2021 the Beastars anime will return to Netflix with the second season, concluding – presumably – the adaptation of the first half of the manga.

