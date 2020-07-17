Entertainment

Beastars 2, new message from the author: "We are at work, we will return to Netflix in 2021"

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few minutes ago, Netflix confirmed – by publishing a message from the author Paru Itagaki – that the highly anticipated second season of Beastars will return in 2021 and will be available again on the streaming site. At the bottom you can take a look at the official clip, published on the Twitter profile of NXOnNetflix.

At the moment it is not known whether the streaming platform will publish the episodes weekly (tangible possibility given the success of the first season) or all at once. In the second case, Netflix should clearly wait for the stakes to be distributed Fuji TV, Japanese broadcaster holding the rights. In all cases, the second season will be available again in multiple languages, including Italian.

Last May the director of the series Shinichi Matsumi talked about the second season of Beastars, without releasing updates on the production. Given the waiting times, however, it is possible that the new episodes will already debut from the first quarter of 2021. We remind you that even if so far most of the newspapers had taken for granted the redistribution on Netflix, the official announcement came just moments ago.

READ:  'La Casa De Papel 3': How is Character "Nairobi" according to Alba Flores?

And what do you think of it? Happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you want to know more about the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at our review of the first season of Beastars.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.