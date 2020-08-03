Entertainment

Beastars 2: a leak may have confirmed the month of release on Netflix

August 3, 2020
Maria Rivera
A few hours ago, the Japanese blog ryokutya2089 reported the release date of the second season of Beastars, so far expected for the generic 2021. Being a leak it is impossible to verify its veracity, but the site has proven to be correct several times in its forecasts and has rarely shared false information.

According to rumors, Beastars 2 will be available on Netflix in January 2021, and will be broadcast in the clear in Japan starting the following month. The latest statements by author Paru Itagaki and director Shinichi Matsumi seemed to confirm the excellent progress of the work, which is why several American newspapers have already reported the date as final.

We remind you that the first season of the anime has adapted 47 chapters of the original work, and that the second one should also consist of a single cour. The author has repeatedly stated that the manga is nearing its conclusion and considering that at the moment about 190 chapters are available, there should be enough material to make at least four seasons.

And what do you think of it? Anime or manga? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our review of the first season of Beastars.

