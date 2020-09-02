Bear Grylls Celebrity Edition: recensione dello show survival su Disney +

Share it:

Bear Grylls and his endless adventures certainly need no introduction. Between reckless actions, tricks to survive in nature and decidedly particular meals, the expert survivalist has become a true icon of entertainment. Now Grylls returns with the show’s fifth season Bear Grylls: Celebrity Edition (one of the September releases of Disney +), in which he tests a number of celebrities in hostile places. Ten episodes, ten international stars struggling with basic survival techniques. Will they be able to take off their usual clothes, forget the red carpet and throw themselves headlong into adventures full of dangers? Let’s find out together in this review of Bear Grylls Celebrity Edition, from September 28 on Disney +!

A show that works, even with its limitations

Brie Larson, Joel McHale, Cara Delevingne, Rob Riggle, Armie Hammer, Dave Bautista, Channing Tatum, Alex Honnold, Bobby Bones and Zachary Quinto, these are the celebrities who have decided to put aside their fears to follow the expert of Bear Grylls survival around the world for the challenge proposed by Bear Grylls: Celebrity Edition. There are many wonderful naturalistic scenarios proposed by the series, even more the troubled paths that the stars have to face, not without a great help from the former military. Also in this new show Bear Grylls proves to be a great entertainer, capable on the one hand of conquering the viewer thanks to the great ability to adapt to all the environments in which he finds himself and on the other hand good at entertaining with that pinch of madness at the which has accustomed us in all the programs that have seen him protagonist.

In this case, Bear takes off the shoes of the fearless adventurer to cover the most reliable ones of the mentor. As an expert guide, the man confronts his guests with numerous challenges, but also helps them overcome them, giving them a way to push their limits. The lack of the usual recklessness of Grylls, however, is felt since the first episodes of the series. There are few risky choices that he offers to the stars, who find themselves listening to his advice, treasuring it and putting into practice the expert’s instructions without risking much. These limits are completely understandable, given the low level of preparation of the protagonists, but the entertainment suffers: the dynamics are a bit too much mechanical, artificial and predictable to arouse the strong emotions that Bear Grylls has always given us.

However, all this does not jeopardize the inevitable charm of survival situations of Celebrity Edition, as well as that of the magnificent places that the series allows us to explore comfortably seated on the sofa of our home. From the jungles of Panama and the Pearl Islands, to the Sardinian mountains, from Norwegian forests, to the high glaciers of Iceland, there is something for everyone. Taken for what it is, a series of pure entertainment with no obligation, Bear Grylls Celebrity Edition it is an enjoyable product.

A chat around the fire

Although the centerpiece of Bear Grylls Celebrity Edition both (at least on paper) survival in the most dangerous places on the planet, the series immediately reveals its nature as an entertainment show. Due to the predictability and non-spontaneity of some situations, among the many things that the spectator of the show can look for, pure adrenaline is not one of them, supplanted rather by a quiet desire to have some fun with the celebrities invited by Bear. Their participation however allows us to get to know them a little more closely, peering – based on what their stories want to reveal – their interiority. In makeshift camps or bonfires cleverly lit by Bear Grylls, each star tells something about themselves, adolescent suffering or present battles that still deserve to be continued.

Thus Brie Larsson, famous interpreter of Captain Marvel (as well as an actress in numerous other successful films), explains how being a hero nowadays means fighting for what is right and tells about her experiences with a still very male-dominated society. Zachary Quinto, on the other hand, gets naked, revealing his past as a victim of bullying and the reason why he wanted to come out.

This exhibition, although placed ad hoc during each episode, helps us to feel part of the personal challenge of the guests of Bear Grylls Celebrity Edition, an adventure that is one metaphor of the infinite battles that life holds for us. The basic morality, very much over the phone, but always valid, concerns the importance of never giving up, even when facing one’s deepest fears.