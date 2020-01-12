Beach heat! With a daring bikini, Aleida Núñez celebrates 2 million followers on Instagram

Aleida Nunez He decided to celebrate his fans, who are already 2 million in his official account of Instagram.

In this social network, the 38-year-old Mexican actress decided to publish a sensual photo in a bikini, in which she shows off her exercised figure.

The singer recently affirmed that she would seek to secure her ass for a millionaire sum, and even explained that she has already begun the corresponding procedures for it.

Maybe I will insure the bubbles. you have to take care of the little body, we are in the process these days, ”said Aleida.

Aleida Nunez He decided to take a picture in which he wears a small two-piece swimsuit in green.

Beach heat We are already 2 million. Awwww that happiness to share with each one of you different moments of my life (sic) ”, added Núñez as a comment to his publication.

The image has more than 94,500 likes a day after being published.

With information from Univisión.

