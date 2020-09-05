Entertainment

Beach: A tweet from Viz Media infuriates fans of the Tite Kubo manga

September 5, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

After the latest initiatives dedicated to Bleach we had returned to talk about the most famous work written and drawn by Tite Kubo. A promotional message shared by Viz Media had the opposite effect, the company was in fact criticized for a spoiler.

We advise you to open this news only if you have already read all the volumes that make up the story of Ichigo and the rest of the world born from the mind of the Japanese mangaka. At the bottom of the news you will find the message shared by Viz Media, who through his official Twitter account had written this short tweet: “Roar Zabimaru! Happy birthday to Rukia’s husband, Renji Abarai!“Fans who had not yet finished the work of Tite Kubo immediately responded to the message, complaining about the spoiler, which is revealed only in the final parts of the manga.

READ:  Microsoft to unveil ton of AAA games for Xbox Series X in July according to rumors

Recall that the series consists of 74 volumes, the last of which was published by Planet Manga in 2017, despite the fact that 3 years have passed, the title still manages to attract new fans, even for the recent release of the manga. Burn The Witch, new work designed by Tite Kubo. Waiting for more news on the second part of the anime, we leave you with these five curiosities about Bleach.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.