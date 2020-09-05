Beach: A tweet from Viz Media infuriates fans of the Tite Kubo manga

Share it:

After the latest initiatives dedicated to Bleach we had returned to talk about the most famous work written and drawn by Tite Kubo. A promotional message shared by Viz Media had the opposite effect, the company was in fact criticized for a spoiler.

We advise you to open this news only if you have already read all the volumes that make up the story of Ichigo and the rest of the world born from the mind of the Japanese mangaka. At the bottom of the news you will find the message shared by Viz Media, who through his official Twitter account had written this short tweet: “Roar Zabimaru! Happy birthday to Rukia’s husband, Renji Abarai!“Fans who had not yet finished the work of Tite Kubo immediately responded to the message, complaining about the spoiler, which is revealed only in the final parts of the manga.

Recall that the series consists of 74 volumes, the last of which was published by Planet Manga in 2017, despite the fact that 3 years have passed, the title still manages to attract new fans, even for the recent release of the manga. Burn The Witch, new work designed by Tite Kubo. Waiting for more news on the second part of the anime, we leave you with these five curiosities about Bleach.