"Be strong and brave"; Yanet García gives motivation with infarction neckline

The weather presenter Yanet García He shared a sensual photograph that has captivated his followers on social networks.

The morning program collaborator Today will stop participating in the broadcast from next year, probably to move to the United States, where her boyfriend, the former sportsman lives Lewis Howes.

Garcia, 29 years old, has taken advantage of his projection in the program of TV, so it has even jumped to the big screen, by starring in a Spanish film called Bellezonism, therefore, it will surely continue to reap successes next year.

The Regia published a photograph in his account of Instagram where he wears a navy blue blouse, which shows his neckline. Given this, several of his followers have dedicated several compliments to the presenter.

Be strong and brave, ”Yanet wrote in English, in preparation for mastering the language now that he moves to the American Union.

It may interest you:

They made him ugly! Andrea Legarreta and Galilea plant Yanet García at farewell dinner

How strong! Youtubers denounce sexual, labor and homophobia harassment in Badabun (VIDEO)