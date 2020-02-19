Be sovereign! Paul Stanley causes Andrea Legarreta's spectacular fall in “Hoy” (VIDEO)

Andrea Legarreta always stands out for its beauty and charisma in Today, however, this time these two qualities went to second term, since He stood out for a funny accident he had.

During this Thursday's broadcast, the drivers played Save the Rola, game in which you have to get into a row of inflatable tires and run to a microphone, to sing a song.

The first to participate was Andrea against Mauricio Mancera. When he ran to win the game, the beautiful driver fell forward and although he did not suffer any blow, it did cause a lot of laughter.

Nevertheless, it was not his only fall, since at the end of Hail the Rola all drivers got in line, so Legarreta stayed between Paul Stanley Y Andrea Escalona.

When they started running, Stanley gave a small pull to one of Andrea's inflatable tires and this fell from the mouth to the middle of the track, and caused the other drivers to stumble.

Although, the driver just laughed, it was visible that she stuck in her mouth and head. At the end, Legarreta accused Paul and finished the game.

