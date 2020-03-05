Entertainment

Be Comics 2020: the Padua comic festival has been postponed to a later date

March 5, 2020
The organization of the Be Comics!, the "festival of comics, games and pop culture" in Padua, recently announced that the annual event scheduled for the last weekend of March was postponed to the date of destination. Below you can read the official press release shared by the social page dedicated to the event.

"Dear friends and dear friends, the Decree of the Council of Ministers of 04 March 2020, in order to counter and contain the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has imposed the suspension of demonstrations, events and shows of any nature.

It was our firm will, until the last minute, to continue our work to offer you a weekend of leisure, curiosity and aggregation, but the current situation does not allow us to organize Be Comics! in an atmosphere of serenity and light-heartedness on the weekend of 28 and 29 March.

However, this does not stop us and we are already working to set a new date for the Festival, aiming to take a further step forward in the proposal of activities, meetings, shows, exhibitions and products following a cross-media direction".

After the closure of the Anime Japan 2020 and the Tokyo Anime Awards Festival in Japan, Italy has also started to take precautionary measures to contain the spread of the pandemic. Details on the new dates and guests will be communicated by the Be Comics 2020 organization over the next few months.

