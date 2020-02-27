"Be a lady", Cynthia Nixon's video is punched in the face to reflect on social pressures on women

Share it:

"Be a lady", aka "Be a lady": thus opens the video by Cynthia Nixon which is a punch in the face at social pressures to which we every day women we are subjected and which are so frequent and constant that they almost pass by. In fact, each of us has heard at least once (but on the number of times we are extremely optimistic) something like "You are too fat", "You are too thin", "Do not have sex with too many men", "Be more confident "," Men don't like sluts "," Don't you want children? One day you will change your mind ". And this is just to begin with, because the list, as you will hear in the video, is very long and very close to reality. In fact, it will be difficult not to find some phrase that has been addressed to you and, we will tell you right away, all lined up so they are a nice blow to the stomach, which we hope will have some effect or at least induce some general reflection. To give an example close in time and on which we too had written, just think of the episode of Sanremo between Elodie and Masini, in which the singer turned to her several times making her notice his supposed excessive thinness.

The activist and politician Cynthia Nixon, who also has the role of Miranda Hobbes in his resume Sex and The City, shot a clip for the magazine Girls. Girls. Girls, which in a short time has ground millions of views with the power of images and words. These were borrowed from the 22-year-old monologue Camille Rainville, enrolled at the University of Vermont and author of the blog Writings of a Furious Woman, born after his words, written in 2017 and recited for the occasion by Cynthia Nixon, had begun to circulate on social networks.

Well a Lady by Cynthia Nixon, let's not normalize social pressures on women

That "Be a lady", who opens the video, is put there to mean that that phrase, so accepted in common speech, actually opens a chasm, because it inaugurates a series of society's expectations of women, who is always asked for everything and the opposite of everything ("You are too fat", "You are too thin"). Illogical, senseless demands are made to meet standards that only women should adhere to. Why never? Not normalize those observations is critical. We start from here, and from what is only apparently harmless, to raise the bar that leads to a dangerous climax more and more. At first she is "just" a "Be a lady" and then, without anyone realizing and stopping, she becomes "Don't be raped. Protect yourself. Don't drink too much. Don't walk alone. Don't go out too late. Don't get dressed. like that. Don't show too much ", which blames the woman, because it is she, in the name and in the wake of that" be a lady ", who should have respected certain social directives. But what really?

In fact, the monologue reports all the observations that are made to a woman in the various areas, that of the image they should have, that of the aesthetic standards to which to adapt, that of the behavior to be followed. Be a ladyin fact. But it's not over. If the video of Cynthia Nixon wants to show how the words are important and fundamental to establish the gender balances in this society, images are no different. They show how women have been represented in the world of fashion and show business in general.

The clip arrives in the aftermath of Harvey Weinstein's conviction and confirms how important it is to continue the battle so that this society recognizes the inequities towards women, which are many, constant and to which we must not adapt only for habituation.

Cynthia Nixon, the words of the video "Be a lady"

Here we bring you all the words of the video of Cynthia Nixon, which then are those of Camille Rainville. They are a good answer in case you have some similar comments. We hope, however, that there will come a time when these disappear forever. Perhaps the change will not be so drastic, but there is always a step forward to work so that they are not normalized and the number is reduced.

"Be a lady, they said. Your skirt is too short. Your shirt is too low. Your pants are too tight. Don't show so much skin. Don't show your thighs. Don't show your breasts. Don't show the your waist. Don't show your neckline. Don't show your panties. Don't show your shoulders. Cover yourself. Leave something to the imagination. Dress discreetly. Don't be a temptress. Men can't control themselves. Men have needs. silly. Let go. Show some skin. Look sexy. Look hot. Don't be so provocative. You're looking for. Wear black. Wear heels. You're too dressed. You're too little dressed. overalls; it seems to be letting you go. "

"Be a lady, they said. Don't be too fat. Don't be too thin. Don't be too big. Don't be too small. Eat. Get thin. Stop eating so much. Don't eat too fast. Order a salad. Don't eat carbohydrates. skip dessert. you must lose weight. wear that dress. on a diet. look what you eat. eat celery. chewing gum. drink lots of water. you have to adapt to those jeans. god, you look like a skeleton. why don't you eat? You look emaciated. You look sick. You eat a hamburger. Men like women with a little meat on their bones. Be small. Be light. Be pretty. Be modest. Be feminine. Be a size zero. Be nothing. Be less than nothing. "

"Be a lady, they said. Shave. Shave your legs. Shave your armpits. Shave the bikini area. Wax your face. Do it on your arms. Do it on your eyebrows. Get rid of the mustache. Whiten this. Whiten that. Your skin. Tanning your skin. Eliminate your scars. Cover your stretch marks. Strengthen your abs. Swell your lips. Make botox against your wrinkles. Lift your cheekbones. Shrink your tummy. Thigh your thighs. Spice up your boobs. It seems natural. Be yourself. Be honest. Be sure of yourself. You are trying too hard. You seem exaggerated. Men don't like girls who try too hard. "

"Be a lady, they said. Make up. Care your face. Hide your imperfections. Adjust your nose. Highlight your cheekbones. Highlight your eyelids. Define your eyebrows. Lengthen your eyelashes. Put on lipstick, blusher, concealer Your hair is too short. Your hair is too long. Your ends are parted. Highlight your hair. The roots are too visible. Dye your hair. Not blue, it looks unnatural. Your hair is coming white. so old. You look young. It looks young. It looks ageless. Don't age. Women don't age. Old is ugly. Men don't like ugly things. "

"Be a lady, they said. Save yourself. Be pure. Be a virgin. Don't talk about sex. Don't flirt. Don't be easy. Don't be a bitch. Don't sleep around. Don't lose your dignity. Don't have sex with too many. Don't let go. Men don't like sluts. Don't be moralistic. Don't be so tense. Have a little fun. Smile more. Men like it. Be expert. Be sexual. Be innocent. Be filthy. Be virgin. . Be sexy. Be the good girl. Don't be like other girls. "

"Be a lady, they said. Don't talk out loud. Don't talk too much. Don't take up space. Don't sit like this. Don't be intimidating. Why are you so unhappy? Don't be a bitch. Don't be so domineering. Don't Be assertive. Don't overdo it. Don't be so emotional. Don't cry. Don't scream. Don't swear. Be passive. Be obedient. Bear the pain. Be pleasant. Don't complain. Disappoint him easily. Empower his ego. Make him fall in love with you. Men want what they can't have. Don't let it go. Make them work for it. Men love chasing them. Fold his clothes. Cook his dinner. Make him happy. This is a woman's job. You will be a good wife. day. Take his surname. Did you keep yours? Crazy feminist. Give him children. You don't want children? One day you will change your mind. "

"Be a lady, they said. Don't be raped. Protect yourself. Don't drink too much. Don't walk alone. Don't go out too late. Don't dress like this. Don't show too much. Don't get drunk. Don't leave your drink. Look for a friend." Walk where it is well lit. Stay in safe neighborhoods. Tell someone where you are going. Bring the pepper spray. Buy an anti-rape whistle. Hold the keys like a weapon. Follow a self-defense course. Check your trunk. Close the doors. Don't go out alone. Don't make eye contact. Don't blink. Don't look easy. Don't attract attention. Don't work late. Don't make dirty jokes. Don't smile at strangers. Don't go out at night. Don't trust anyone. Don't say yes. Don't say no. "

"Just" be a lady "they said.

