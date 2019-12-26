 BdS Question: What has been the best of superheroes of the year 2019?

Share it:

One more year that ends and we can not miss our usual debate of the best of the year. As every December, we invite you to participate in our survey to know what has been the best of superheroes in this 2019 that has left us two great premieres, as they are "Avengers: Endgame" Y "Joker". However, there are much more besides these two films, both in series and animation, without overlooking the world of cartoons, which is the basis of the rest of the media.

After a quick summary of the main releases of this year, we leave you a poll for you to vote (one option per section) in a few days to get the most voted results. As always you have open comments in case you want to expand or go into more details (always remember to respect the tastes of others).

Cinema

Marvel Studios has left us three films this year, as they are "Captain Marvel", the aforementioned ‘Endgame’ Y "Spider-Man: Away from Home", made in collaboration with Sony Pictures. This together with one especially criticized by the majority "X-Men: Dark Phoenix", which has closed the stage of mutants in Fox as we knew it.

The DC cinema has brought two premieres. The movie "Shazam!", whose sequel is already announced by 2022, a few months after the premiere of a closely linked film about Black Adam, and "Joker", without a doubt one of the surprises of this year and for which many did not have high hopes when it was announced there by 2017.

Outside these two great houses we have another two premieres that we also usually cover in the blog, highlighting the very controversial "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker", but where we also have the not very wise restart "Hellboy" and the tape "Glass" that has closed the story started by "The Protected".

Series

The universe series can not be left behind, especially with the era so good that we live today – and what is to come in the coming years. DC continues to stand out in this section for the large number of projects they have alive, but Marvel is not far behind.

In the DC universe we obviously have all the Arrowverse, with the great novelty this year of "Batwoman" and the first half of the crossover “Crisis on Infinite Earths”; but we also have the new thing that DC Universe has left us, such as the series "Doom Patrol" Y "Swamp Thing", plus the recent second season of "Titans". This year we also say a final goodbye to some series with the second season of "Krypton"; the fifth season "Gotham"; the also fifth season of "IZombie" and the fourth season of “Preacher”. We can not forget the premiere of the series "Pennyworth"; the fourth season of "Lucifer"; and last but not least, the premiere of "Watchmen".

The Marvel series universe has left us mainly the closing of many Marvel Television era series, with premieres like the second season of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger”; the recently released third season of “Marvel’s Runaways”; the third season of "Legion"; the second season of “The Gifted: The Chosen”; or the third of “Marvel’s Jessica Jones”, the last of the Marvel-Netflix universe that was "alive." We've also had the premiere of the sixth season of “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”, who will say goodbye next year.

Outside these stamps we have other series like "The Walking Dead" Y “Fear The Walking Dead”, which this year have released their respective tenth and fifth season; and the debuts of “The Umbrella Academy” from Netflix, and from “The Mandalorian”, the first Star Wars series that has arrived via Disney + and still officially released in Spain.

Animation

This year has also been abundant for the world of animation, with projects from both Marvel and DC. Marvel has a much more shy presence, without movie releases in 2019, and only the second half of the second season of “Marvel’s Spider-Man” and part of the fifth season of “Avengers Assemble” in the animated series section.

As for DC, we had the animated movies “Justice League vs. The Fatal Five ”, “Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja ”, “Reign of Supermen”, "Wonder Woman: Bloodlines" Y “LEGO DC: Batman – Family Matters”; attached to the animated series "Harley Quinn", recently released in DC Universe; or "Young Justice", which this year has had its great return with its third season.

Comics

Although outside the survey, given the impossibility of including everything, we invite you to share in the comments your opinion about the comics of the year, so that you highlight those series or crosses that have pleasantly surprised you in this 2019 and that you would recommend.

General online, this year we have had in the House of Ideas events such as War of the Kingdoms, Matanza Máxima, the sister series House of X and Power of X, Immortal Hulk, the end of Jason Aaron's Thor, and Marvel 1000. As for DC, we could highlight Doomsday Clock, Heroes in Crisis, Justice League of Snyder, the end of King Batman, Detective 1000, Green Lantern of Morrison, the Leviathan event or the recent Year of the villain.

Poll

(Note: if you miss something in the questionnaire, leave a comment and we will try to add it as soon as possible)