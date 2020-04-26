General News

 BdS Newsletter # 28: new calendars for Marvel and DC movies, Doom Patrol opens in May, news from Star Wars series …

April 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


WE ARE LIVE FROM 8PM CEST
Join and participate in the chat

See live video of BlogSuperheroes at www.twitch.tv

Contents

  • New release schedule for Marvel and Sony
  • Chris Hemsworth also calls the script for Taika Waititi from Thor: Love and Thunder crazy.
  • The Russo brothers continue chatting with the directors of Marvel Studios
  • Silver & Black director confirms idea of ​​possible series jump
  • HBO Max Launches May 27 in the United States
  • Doom Patrol opens on May 27 in the United States and May 29 in Spain via HBO
  • Stargirl opens in Spain on May 19 via HBO
  • The original season 6 finale had a huge cliffhanger about Eobard Thawne
  • Warner Bros. moves the premieres of The Batman, The Flash and Shazam! 2
  • They will not use CGI to rejuvenate actors in Shazam! 2
  • Wonder Woman will have a PG-13 rating and its premiere in theaters is reaffirmed
  • Doctor Fate will have a "strong supporting role" in Black Adam
  • Leslye Headland develops female character-centered Star Wars series: "an action thriller with martial arts elements on a different timeline"
  • Cassian Andor series: Tony Gilroy will be the showrunner and will direct, among others, the pilot; two cast additions and more
  • The Mandalorian series: third season already in development and Jamie Lee Curtis may not finally join the project
  • Sony Pictures works on a One Punch Man live action movie
READ:   The family drama that we will see in Black Widow is unexpected according to Johansson
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.