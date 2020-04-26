 BdS Newsletter # 28: new calendars for Marvel and DC movies, Doom Patrol opens in May, news from Star Wars series …

WE ARE LIVE FROM 8PM CEST
Contents
- New release schedule for Marvel and Sony
- Chris Hemsworth also calls the script for Taika Waititi from Thor: Love and Thunder crazy.
- The Russo brothers continue chatting with the directors of Marvel Studios
- Silver & Black director confirms idea of possible series jump
- HBO Max Launches May 27 in the United States
- Doom Patrol opens on May 27 in the United States and May 29 in Spain via HBO
- Stargirl opens in Spain on May 19 via HBO
- The original season 6 finale had a huge cliffhanger about Eobard Thawne
- Warner Bros. moves the premieres of The Batman, The Flash and Shazam! 2
- They will not use CGI to rejuvenate actors in Shazam! 2
- Wonder Woman will have a PG-13 rating and its premiere in theaters is reaffirmed
- Doctor Fate will have a "strong supporting role" in Black Adam
- Leslye Headland develops female character-centered Star Wars series: "an action thriller with martial arts elements on a different timeline"
- Cassian Andor series: Tony Gilroy will be the showrunner and will direct, among others, the pilot; two cast additions and more
- The Mandalorian series: third season already in development and Jamie Lee Curtis may not finally join the project
- Sony Pictures works on a One Punch Man live action movie
