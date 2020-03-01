General News

 BdS News – Program 21: Hulk for She-Hulk, Tom Holland talks about Spider-Man, the shooting of The Suicide Squad ends …

March 1, 2020
Maria Rivera
See News Superhero Blog Program 21 from BlogSuperheroes at www.twitch.tv

Issues

  • Bog Iger leaves his position as CEO of Disney. Bob Chapek takes his place
  • She-Hulk: Marvel seeks Allison Brie style actress and Mark Ruffalo confirms talks to return
  • Moon Knight delays its filming start in November and will also shoot in Atlanta
  • Clé Bennet would be Battlestar in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and possible rewriting by the Coronavirus
  • Rumored Supreme Squad to appear in Loki
  • Tom Holland reveals that Sony had already planned how to get Spider-Man out of UCM and knows the details of Spider-Man 3
  • Wiz Kid rumored to appear in the Shang-Chi movie
  • First image and announced the voice cast of Justice: League Dark: Apokolips War
  • The shooting of The Suicide Squad ends and there is already a first rough assembly
  • Zack Snyder could advance a round of filming for his version of Justice League
  • James Mangold denies the rumors of his involvement in The Mandalorian
  • Featured Star Wars: The High Republic, the new Star Wars editorial project
  • The Palpatine of The Rise of Skywalker was a clone and almost appeared in The Force Awakens
Participants

  • Álvaro Sánchez Cazorla
  • Diego Iván Vera
Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

