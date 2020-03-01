 BdS News – Program 21: Hulk for She-Hulk, Tom Holland talks about Spider-Man, the shooting of The Suicide Squad ends …

Leave your comments and questions during the live! 👇🏽
Issues
- Bog Iger leaves his position as CEO of Disney. Bob Chapek takes his place
- She-Hulk: Marvel seeks Allison Brie style actress and Mark Ruffalo confirms talks to return
- Moon Knight delays its filming start in November and will also shoot in Atlanta
- Clé Bennet would be Battlestar in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and possible rewriting by the Coronavirus
- Rumored Supreme Squad to appear in Loki
- Tom Holland reveals that Sony had already planned how to get Spider-Man out of UCM and knows the details of Spider-Man 3
- Wiz Kid rumored to appear in the Shang-Chi movie
- First image and announced the voice cast of Justice: League Dark: Apokolips War
- The shooting of The Suicide Squad ends and there is already a first rough assembly
- Zack Snyder could advance a round of filming for his version of Justice League
- James Mangold denies the rumors of his involvement in The Mandalorian
- Featured Star Wars: The High Republic, the new Star Wars editorial project
- The Palpatine of The Rise of Skywalker was a clone and almost appeared in The Force Awakens
Participants
- Álvaro Sánchez Cazorla
- Diego Iván Vera
