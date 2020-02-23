General News

 BdS News – Program 20: full look at the Bat-Suit, Red Hulk rumored for She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel for 2021 …

February 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
BdS Newsletter 20

  • Daniel Radcliffe denies the rumors that place him as a candidate to be Moon Knight
  • Red Hulk rumored to make her debut in She-Hulk
  • Loki would lay the groundwork for introducing Kang the Conqueror
  • Ms. Marvel could be released in 2021 according to the calendar shown by Hasbro
  • Elsa Bloodstone almost starred in her ABC series
  • Sam Raimi sounds again for Doctor Strange 2 and possible filming in April
  • First full look at the Bat-Suit and possible reference to Robin in The Batman
  • Ben Affleck acknowledges that he lost his passion for telling more Batman stories
  • Tom King wants The New Gods to respect the legacy of Jack Kirby
  • Sony will produce a television series about Doc Savage
  • The director J.D. Dillard and screenwriter Matt Owens would be working on a new Star Wars project
  • EA develops a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and another smaller project
