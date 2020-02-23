- Daniel Radcliffe denies the rumors that place him as a candidate to be Moon Knight
- Red Hulk rumored to make her debut in She-Hulk
- Loki would lay the groundwork for introducing Kang the Conqueror
- Ms. Marvel could be released in 2021 according to the calendar shown by Hasbro
- Elsa Bloodstone almost starred in her ABC series
- Sam Raimi sounds again for Doctor Strange 2 and possible filming in April
- First full look at the Bat-Suit and possible reference to Robin in The Batman
- Ben Affleck acknowledges that he lost his passion for telling more Batman stories
- Tom King wants The New Gods to respect the legacy of Jack Kirby
- Sony will produce a television series about Doc Savage
- The director J.D. Dillard and screenwriter Matt Owens would be working on a new Star Wars project
- EA develops a sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and another smaller project
BdS News – Program 20: full look at the Bat-Suit, Red Hulk rumored for She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel for 2021 …
Share it:
Share it:
Add Comment