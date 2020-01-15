 BdS News – Program 14: WandaVision advanced to 2020, Doctor Strange 2 loses its live, trailers of Birds of Prey and New Mutants …

The Christmas holidays ended for BdS News this past Sunday with a new special program to review the main news of these two weeks. A long took place once again this past Sunday on Twitch to talk about all that news from DC that we left last week, with great headlines such as the landing of Christian Bale at UCM, the advance of "WandaVision" by 2020, the varapalo for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" after losing its director, the beginning of the filming of "The Batman" or the new trailer of "Birds of prey".
Issues
- WandaVision advances its premiere to 2020
- Hawkeye delay or no delay
- They work on several new Marvel series
- Ryan Reynolds confirms that he works with Marvel Studios in Deadpool 3
- Marvel Studios could have regained the rights of Hulk and Namor
- Christian Bale in talks for Thor: Love and Thunder
- Doctor Strange 2 loses its director
- Second trailer of The New Mutants
- Tom Holland could make a cameo like Spider-Man in Venom 2
- Morbius may have references to Spider-Man: Away from Home
- The renewed arrowverse for one more season
- There would already be an actor for Roy Harper in Titans S3
- Joker and the Golden Globes
- The Flash movie will adapt Flashpoint to offer a different version
- The shooting of The Batman in London starts
- Second trailer of Birds of Prey
- The second season of The Mandalorian will arrive in autumn
- Jar Jar Binks rumored for the Obi-Wan series
- Possible new Star Wars Rebels sequel animation series starring Sabine and Ashoka
Participants
- Álvaro Sánchez Cazorla
- Diego Iván Vera
Add Comment