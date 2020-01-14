 BdS News – Program 14: Marvel TV Closure, dates for Flash and Shazam 2 and Venom filming

Share it:

The Christmas holidays ended for BdS News this past Sunday with a new special program to review the main news of these two weeks. A long took place once again this past Sunday on Twitch to talk about all that news from DC that we left last week, with great headlines such as the landing of Christian Bale at UCM, the advance of "WandaVision" by 2020, the varapalo for "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" after losing its director, the beginning of the filming of "The Batman" or the new trailer of "Birds of prey".

Issues WandaVision advances its premiere to 2020

Hawkeye delay or no delay

They work on several new Marvel series

Ryan Reynolds confirms that he works with Marvel Studios in Deadpool 3

Marvel Studios could have regained the rights of Hulk and Namor

Christian Bale in talks for Thor: Love and Thunder

Doctor Strange 2 loses its director

Second trailer of The New Mutants

Tom Holland could make a cameo like Spider-Man in Venom 2

Morbius may have references to Spider-Man: Away from Home

The renewed arrowverse for one more season

There would already be an actor for Roy Harper in Titans S3

Joker and the Golden Globes

The Flash movie will adapt Flashpoint to offer a different version

The shooting of The Batman in London starts

Second trailer of Birds of Prey

The second season of The Mandalorian will arrive in autumn

Jar Jar Binks rumored for the Obi-Wan series

Possible new Star Wars Rebels sequel animation series starring Sabine and Ashoka READ: What!! "Bojack Horseman" Season 6 is Releasing? Who Is In The Cast? Participants Álvaro Sánchez Cazorla

