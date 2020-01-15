BCN Film Fest 2020: First programming breakthrough

Share it:

The next April 17th the new edition of the BCN Film Fest of which FOTOGRAMAS is half collaborator and that, coinciding with Sant Jordi, will again offer, until the 24th, films around the thematic axis Cinema-Literature-History. Literary adaptations, biopics of great personalities or relevant historical events. As in the previous editions, the Festival will have 6 sections: Official Section, Cinema Amb Gràcia (dedicated to comedies), Zona Oberta, Art Al Cinema (which offers documentaries about art), Essentials (dedicated to author cinema classics and which this year pays tribute to Éric Rohmer) and another space dedicated to a guest country, yet to be confirmed.

This year, the President of the Jura will be the prestigious actress Mercedes Sampietro.

And we can advance some of the Programming titles:

‘When Hitler stole the pink rabbit’ (Caroline Link) – OFFICIAL SECTION FOR COMPETITION

‘True History Of The Kelly Gang’ (Justin Kurzel) OFFICIAL COMPETITION SECTION

‘Corpus Christi’ (Jan Komasa) – OFFICIAL SECTION FOR COMPETITION

‘Mr. Jones ’(Agnieska Holland) – OFFICIAL SECTION OUT OF COMPETITION

‘#Annefrank. Parallel Sotires ’(Sabina Fedeli and Anna Migotto) – OFFICIAL SECTION OUT OF COMPETITION

‘Centoventi Contro Novecento’ (Alessandro Scillitani) – OFFICIAL SECTION OUT OF COMPETITION

‘The Booksellers’ (D. W. Young) – OFFICIAL SECTION OUT OF COMPETITION

‘The Peanut Butter Falcon’ (Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz) – CINEMA AMB GRÀCIA

Poster of the Essential section of the BCN Film Fest 2020. BCN Film Fest 2020

On this occasion, the section Essentials It will issue, in collaboration with 10 film libraries in Spain (Madrid, Catalunya, the Basque Country, Valencia, the Canary Islands, Galicia, Cantabria, Murcia, Zarazoa and La Rioja) some of the most emblematic titles of Éric Rohmer: 'My night with Maud' (1969), 'Claire's knee' (1970), 'Pauline on the beach' (1983), 'The green ray' (1986), 'Spring tale' (1990), 'Tale of winter '(1992),' Summer's Tale '(1996) and' Autumn's Tale '(1998).

The Festival will also complete its programming with different presentations and free masterclass in the FNAC Cultural Space, a tent located in the emblematic and literary Plaça del Diamant, in the heart of the Gràcia neighborhood and which gave its name to Mercé Rodoreda's novel.

Finally, the School Week, which will be held in the Verdi Cinemas between March 30 and April 3, will offer a special educational program, such as the French 'School life' or the Spanish 'One for all ', destined for schools.