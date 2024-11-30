BBC’s Christmas Special: Hannah Waddingham Leads Star-Studded Cast in “Tiddler”

The BBC has unveiled its highly anticipated Christmas animation, “Tiddler,” which will air on BBC One and iPlayer this festive season. This 30-minute special marks the broadcaster’s 12th collaboration with the award-winning producers Magic Light Pictures, adapting the beloved picture book by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

A Tale of Imagination and Adventure

“Tiddler” follows the journey of a small grey fish with a big imagination. When our tiny hero becomes lost in the vast ocean, he must rely on the power of his storytelling to find his way back home. The animation promises to captivate audiences with its heartwarming narrative and stunning visuals.

Star-Studded Voice Cast

The BBC has assembled an impressive lineup of talent for this festive treat:

Hannah Waddingham: The “Game of Thrones” and “Ted Lasso” star plays the narrator.

Lolly Adefope: The “Saltburn” actress voices Miss Skate.

Jayde Adams: The “Ruby Speaking” star lends her voice to Plaice and other characters.

Rob Brydon: The “Gavin and Stacey” fan favorite returns for his 12th Donaldson and Scheffler adaptation, voicing multiple characters, including the Fisherman, Whale, Starfish, and Anchovy.

Reuben Kirby: This child actor takes on the title role of Tiddler.

Theo Fraser: Another young talent voicing Johnny Dory.

Behind the Scenes

The creative team bringing “Tiddler” to life includes:

Directors: Andy Martin and Alex Bain

Writer: Michael Bohnenstingl

Producers: Barney Goodland and Martin Pope of Magic Light Pictures

A Festive Tradition

“Tiddler” continues the BBC’s tradition of bringing Donaldson and Scheffler’s magical stories to life during the holiday season. Last year, viewers were treated to “Tabby McTat,” the touching tale of a busker and his cat.

Cast Excitement

Hannah Waddingham expressed her enthusiasm for the project, saying, “The books and films of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler have been, without a doubt, the greatest cornerstone of my daughter’s and my life together.” She praised the “beautiful marriage of animation and voice” and the positive messages these stories convey to children.

A Sneak Peek for Fans

The BBC has released a charming trailer for “Tiddler,” giving audiences a glimpse of the underwater adventure that awaits. The clip introduces Tiddler’s penchant for spinning tall tales when he’s late for school and hints at the real-life adventure that will put his storytelling skills to the test.

As the holiday season approaches, “Tiddler” is poised to become a new Christmas classic, delighting viewers of all ages with its imaginative story, stellar voice cast, and stunning animation. Don’t miss this magical underwater journey when it swims onto BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.