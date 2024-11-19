BBC Radio 2’s Major Shake-up: Fresh Faces and Fond Farewells Signal New Dawn

Zoe Ball, the beloved voice of Radio 2’s Breakfast Show, announced today her departure from the early morning slot after six remarkable years. The shake-up at Britain’s most-listened-to radio station brings significant changes to its lineup, with Scott Mills set to take the reins this December.

Ball broke the news to her 6.3 million listeners during her Tuesday show, sharing her decision to step away from the 4 AM alarm calls. “After six incredible years on the Radio 2 Breakfast Show, it’s time for me to step away from the very early mornings and focus on family,” she told her audience, affectionately nicknamed “cats.”

The announcement marks the end of a significant chapter for Ball, who made history as the first solo female host of Radio 1’s Breakfast Show from 1998 to 2000. Her journey with BBC Radio began in October 1997, co-hosting with Kevin Greening before taking the solo spotlight.

Scott Mills, a familiar voice to Radio 2 listeners, expressed his excitement about the transition. “Following in the footsteps of Sir Terry, Chris, and Zoe is a realization of a lifelong dream,” Mills expressed. His move to the breakfast slot triggers a domino effect of changes across the station’s schedule.

The ripple effect brings more fresh changes to Radio 2’s lineup:

Trevor Nelson moves to the afternoon slot (2-4 PM).

moves to the afternoon slot (2-4 PM). DJ Spoony expands The Good Groove to four weekly shows.

expands The Good Groove to four weekly shows. Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco extends to two hours on Friday nights.

Fellow Radio 2 presenter Rylan Clark took to social media to share his thoughts on the changes. “Zoe, we love you loads. Thank you so much for shaping Saturday afternoons for me and being the best wake-up for the past 6 years,” he posted, adding his enthusiasm for Mills’ new role.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, praised Ball’s contribution: “Zoe has woken up the nation with incredible warmth, wit, and so much joy since January 2019.” The latest figures from radio industry body Rajar confirm the show’s success, maintaining its position as the UK’s most listened-to breakfast show.

Ball has scheduled her final morning show for December 20, describing it as “just in time for Christmas with plenty of fun and shenaniganHowever, she will continue to be a part of the Radio 2 family, announcing new projects in 2024.024.

The timing of this transition follows recent industry recognition for both presenters. At the 2024 Audio and Radio Industry Awards (Arias), Mills claimed gold for best music entertainment show, while Ball secured bronze in the breakfast show category.

This shift in leadership at Radio 2 signifies more than just a reorganization of the schedule; it signifies the progression of Britain’s most popular radio station, currently reaching 13.3 million weekly listeners.

As Ball prepares for her final morning shows and Mills readies himself for early alarms, listeners can expect a festive handover that celebrates the past while embracing the future of breakfast radio.