Bayonetta: Platinum Games pushes for the cross-platform publication of the series

February 9, 2020
Exchanging a chat with the editorial staff of IGN Japan, Platinum Games producer Atsushi Inaba expressed the company's intention to expand Bayonetta's audience to embrace the multi-platform self-publishing model.

On the wings of enthusiasm for the success of the Wonderful 101 Remastered Kickstarter campaign, Inaba believes it is right to underline how the Platinum Games team is now ready to bring the intellectual property of Bayonetta to a wider audience.

With these important statements, the producer of the famous Japanese development company seems to force the situation that involves the company in the development of Bayonetta 3 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. Similarly to what was done with the current-gen re-release of The Wonderful 101, before thinking about commercial strategies that provide for self-publication, the leaders of PlatinumGames must be able to get permission by the publishers and owners of the IP of Bayonetta and previous games in the series (in this case, Nintendo and SEGA).

However, in recent days Hideki Kamiya has confirmed that the development of Bayonetta 3 is going well, consequently the medium-long term multi-platform vision of Platinum Games will not change the company's plans related to the return (hopefully in 2020) of the iconic witch on Nintendo Switch with the third chapter of her adventure.

