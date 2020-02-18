Bayonetta Cheats: the codes to unlock weapons, accessories and characters

Share it:

In Bayonetta you can unlock new weapons, accessories and characters by entering a series of telephone codes during the adventure. Below we explain how to do it, listing all the codes in question.

To celebrate the ten years of Bayonetta and Vanquish, the famous Platinum action game is back on PS4 and Xbox One thanks to Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle, collection that includes the remastered versions of the two games.

As in the original counterpart released on PC, Xbox 360 and PS3, also the re-edition of Bayonetta allows you to enter phone codes to unlock new weapons, accessories and characters. Let's see how.

All Bayonetta phone codes

In Chapter 2, after Verse 3, it is possible to interact with some telephone booths, as you can see in the video proposed at the opening. By entering the following codes you will be able to unlock the related rewards:

Brazilions (Weapon) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle / Y.

(Weapon) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Triangle / Y. Pillow Talk (Weapon) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, X / A.

(Weapon) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, X / A. Rodin (Weapon) (requires 3 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1 / LB.

(Weapon) (requires 3 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L1 / LB. Eternal Testimony (Accessory) (requires 2 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, R1 / RB.

(Accessory) (requires 2 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, R1 / RB. Bracalet of Time (Accessory) (requires 3 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L2 / LT.

(Accessory) (requires 3 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, L2 / LT. Climax Bracelet (Accessory) (requires 5 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, R2 / RT.

(Accessory) (requires 5 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, R2 / RT. Jeanne (Character) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle / B.

(Character) (requires 1 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle / B. Little Zero (Character) (requires 5 million Halos): Up, Up, Up, Up, Down, Down, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, X / A.

By entering the codes listed above, and being in possession of a sufficient quantity of Halos, you will be able to unlock the related bonuses indicated for each code.

You too are taking the opportunity to play (or rediscover) Bayonetta up PS4 is Xbox One? To learn more about the remaster of the famous Platinum Games action game, we refer you to our review of Bayonetta & Vanquish 10th Anniversary Bundle.