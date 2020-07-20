Bayonetta 3: waiting for Direct, Hideki Kamiya holds the guns of the Umbra Witch

Share it:

As you have already read, it has been a few hours that there is no mention of the possible presence of Bayonetta 3 at the next Nintendo Direct Mini, announced surprisingly by the Kyoto company for the afternoon today. To feed these rumors is a new post by PlatinumGames on its official social media channels Kamiya.

The post sees the famous game designer holding two of the guns pink color used by the action game protagonist. If it is true that this is a simple post published in order to sponsor the arrival on the market of reproductions of the weapon by First 4 Figures, it must also be said that the publication times are rather suspect. Suffice it to say that the software house is not particularly active on Twitter and a large part of the published material is exclusively linked to recently released products to be promoted: up to a few days ago, in fact, the official Twitter page of PlatinumGames was invaded by themed tweets The Wonderful 101 Remastered and the appearance of this image just today makes you think.

In any case, you will only have to wait a few hours to find out if it is a trivial coincidence or not. The appointment is set at 16:00 today, 20 July 2020, on the Everyeye Twitch channel, on which you can follow the event in our company.