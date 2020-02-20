Bayonetta 3, Platinum Games talks: development proceeds, the public already has "clues"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the latest issue of Weekly Famitsu, a widely known magazine in Japan, there is an interesting interview with some of the most famous faces of Platinum Games: Atsushi Inaba is Hideki Kamiya.

During the chat it was confirmed that the software house is planning a big announcement for the next week, of an unspecified nature. According to what reported by Twinfinitehowever, the formulations used by the two videogame professionals seem to imply that the novelties will not concern the expected Bayonetta 3.

The game was however the protagonist of some interesting statements, coming in particular from Kamiya. The latter, acknowledging that has been a long time since the first reveal of the title, it has in fact reiterated that the development is actually proceeding smoothly. The Platinum Games developer also invited the most curious players to take a closer look at the Bayonetta 3 trailer released in 2017. Apparently, in fact, the team has inserted some "clues". Kamiya hopes that the search for the latter will entertain the public until the publication of new information on the next adventure of the Witch of Umbra.

Waiting for February 27, we remember that Platinum is currently engaged in the realization of the remastered of The Wonderful 101, originally published exclusively on Nintendo Wii U.