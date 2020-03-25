Bayern players agree to cut 20% of their salary to help the club

Bayern Munich players and board of directors have agreed cuts wages of 20 percent in response to the coronavirus crisis, as reported by the dpa agency.

The move is seen as an act of solidarity to help club staff through a difficult time due to the pandemic. All players, the board of directors and the supervisory board they must undergo this pay cut.

Managers Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Oliver Kahn and sports director Hasan Salihamidzic, all former players of the club, discussed the matter with the players council made up of captain Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Robert Lewandowski, David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich and Thiago Alcantara.