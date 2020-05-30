Bayern Munich will seek to take a new step towards the title in its duel against Dusseldorf: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Bayern Munich will seek to take another step towards the title (Reuters)

After Bayer Leverkusen's victory as a visitor against Freiburg, Date 29 will continue its course today with 5 matches. One of the most interesting will be the clash of opposites that will occur at the Allianz Arena. In this scenario, from 13.30, Bayern Munich and Fortuna Düsseldorf will face each other. He will televise ESPN 2.

Those led by Hans-Dieter Flick have accumulated 14 games without losing (one draw and 13 victories, of which 9 were in a row) and comfortably lead the standings. They look at everyone from above with 64 units, 7 more than their closest pursuer, Borussia Dortmund, an entity that they defeated 1-0 last day.

One of its main figures is Robert Lewandowski, who leads the scoring chart with 27 goals (3 more than Timo Werner). Precisely his rival on duty is the only team in the championship that has not scored. The other who is in good shape since returning to soccer in Germany after the stoppage by the coronavirus is THomas Müller, who has participated in 10 goals in the last five days (scored 5 and provided 5 assists).

The locals will not be able to count on this game with the Spanish Thiago (muscle problems), Niklas Süle (rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament), Corentin Tolisso (ankle operation) and Philippe Coutinho (ankle operation).

“Düsseldorf is a rival that makes it difficult to build the game. It is important that we play with concentration and that we act on the pitch as a team, everyone has to be involved. Düsseldorf is good and they also know how to play football well if you let them. We have to stop it, "warned the coach of the BUndesliga leader.

The visit, meanwhile, only boasts 27 units and is in a Promotion post; although he has a shot at Mainz 05 (28) and Frankfurt (29).

“The football they are playing right now is fantastic. Naturally, we need some luck, but we want to annoy Bayern with the way we play soccer. To do this, we need a lot of energy, we are going to have to run a lot, "said Uwe Rösler, Fortuna Düsseldorf coach.

Stadium: Allianz Arena

Hour: 13.30

Televisation: ESPN 2

