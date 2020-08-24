Bayern Munich mocked Neymar after winning the Champions League

Share it:

Bayern Munich se burla de Neymar

Bayern Munich’s defeat over PSG in the Champions League final was doubly painful for Brazilian star Neymar. In addition to falling for a very tight result and saying goodbye again to the most important trophy in Europe, he had to endure the ridicule of the German team.

The changing rooms of the Da Luz Stadium in Lisbon were a party dyed red and in it Maluma’s music took over the place. All the players had fun to the rhythm of the Colombian singer, “arch enemy” of the former Barça footballer in these times.

At the same time, the official account of the Bavarian club was pronounced through Twitter leaving a phrase and a “wink”, and automatically the fans understood who it was aimed at.

“How to make you understand that with me you look better”, was the sentence that appeared written next to a emoji of a “wink” and a “trophy.” Below, a photo of the entire Teutonic complex around the Orejona. That verse is one of those sung by the singer from Medellin in his song titled “11 PM”.

The post went viral in a matter of hours and it already has more than 54 thousand retweets and 160 thousand likes. In the comments, many users left their memes of the Brazilian as well as other phrases of the artist directed towards him.

The controversy began when Neymar Jr. and other players of the French team celebrated their triumph against RB Leipzig, in the semifinals of the Champions League, singing the hawaii song, a song that all fans assure that he composed for his former Natalia Barulich, who was recently linked to the footballer.

Neymar could not get the Champions League in Lisbon

Neymar Jr’s tears as soon as the match ended, however, they became one of the images of the final of the 2019/20 Champions League. The Brazilian led PSG’s historic standings for their first Champions League final, but could not touch the European glory again and was forced to bow to Bayern Munich, who won with a goal from a player trained in the Parisian youth academy, Kingsley Coman.

The brazilian had the first great opportunity of the French team at 18 minutes, but his low shot found the left leg of a huge Manuel Neuer. Perhaps if he had not run into the German goal, the fate of the meeting would have been different. As if Kylian Mbappe, on the verge of rest, takes advantage of another clearer.

The former Barcelona had not scored in the previous meetings of this final phase of the Champions League, but it had been decisive in the access to the final match. He did not hide in La Luz. Not much less. He tried, perhaps too late. But dull, unsuccessful.

