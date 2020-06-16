Bayern Munich can seal the Bundesliga and be a champion in a pandemic: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Bayern Munich can lift their eighth Bundesliga trophy in a row if they win a win against Werder Bremen (REUTERS)

After weeks of uncertainty and no activity in elite soccer for the coronavirus, the Bundesliga broke with confinement and marked the way back globally. That is why the German championship is nearing its end and this Tuesday the FC Bayern München he could seal the tournament if he gets a win on his visit to the SV Werder Bremen, a team that will try not to give up points to the leader to avoid relegation.

With the return of Robert Lewandowski –Highest scorer of the contest with 30 goals– and Thomas muller –Leader of assists with 20 goal passes–, who paid a penalty day for accumulating yellow cards, The Bavaros they move to the house of the penultimate classified of the German league.

The Bayern it only takes one victory to seal his eighth straight Bundesliga title and be mathematically unattainable for a Borussia Dortmund that this Wednesday in receives the Mainz 05.

Everything indicates that the cast of Munich, which takes BVB seven points ahead with nine at stake, you will not have problems before Werder Bremen, who has not scored at home against Bayern since the 2008/09 season (0-0). Since then, they only know the defeat in Bundesliga games at home against the reigning champion (10 games). Although he is currently fully involved in the fight to avoid descent and comes from thrashing Paderborn bottom 5-1, which gives him a margin of hope.

The date opens with a great duel of applicants to qualify for European competitions: the Borussia Mönchegladbach, who is fifth, receives his most immediate persecutor, the Wolfsburg. Also, this Tuesday the Freiburg visit to Hertha and the Union berlin It is measured by Paderborn.

Formations:

Werder Bremen: Pavlenka – Gebre Selassie, Veljkovic, Moisander (c), Augustinsson – M. Eggestein, Vogt, Klaassen – Bittencourt, Sargent, Rashica. DT: Florian Kohfeldt

Bayern: Neuer (c) – Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Kimmich, Goretzka – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski. DT: Hansi Flick

Hour: 20.30 CEST / 18:30 GMT.

15:30 Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay

14:30 Bolivia and Venezuela

13:30 Peru, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2

MATCHES OF THE DATE 32 OF LA BUNDESLIGA:

• TUESDAY, JUNE 16

Borussia Mönchengladbach – Wolfsburg (13:30 ARG)

SC Freiburg – Hertha Berlin (15:30 ARG)

Union Berlin – Paderborn (15:30 ARG)

• WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17

Eintracht Frankfurt – Schalke 04 (13:30 ARG).

Borussia Dortmund – Mainz 05 (15:30 ARG)

RB Leipzig – Fortuna Düsseldorf (15:30 ARG)

Bayer Leverkusen – 1. FC Köln (15:30 ARG)

FC Augsburg – Hoffenheim (15:30 ARG)

POSITIONS TABLE:

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC:

With a shocking record shot from Lionel Messi, Barcelona receives Leganés at the Camp Nou: time, TV and formations

Alone with the CEO of Bayer Leverkusen: "Lucas Alario always shows that he has to play and Exequiel Palacios is key to our future"