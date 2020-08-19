Bayern Munich and Olympique Lyon define the other finalist of the Champions League: time, TV and formations

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Olympique Lyon and Bayern Munich define the other finalist of the Champions League (AFP-Reuters)

After what was the resounding victory of PSG to achieve his ticket to the definition of the UEFA Champions League 2019/20, the time has come to meet the other finalist: the FC Bayern München, who has been unstoppable throughout the season and comes from crushing Barça to face a Olympique Lyon who seems not to respect any kind of favoritism.

He Bayern of Hansi flick, champion of the Bundesliga and the German Cup This season, he is emerging as the favorite because beyond the result obtained against the Blaugrana team, he also scored five goals against Chelsea and has not lost a single match since the past December 7th. Since then, he has reaped 27 wins and a draw, with 94 goals in favor and 22 against in all competitions.

Specifically regarding this ‘Champions’, the numbers of The Bavarians They are really phenomenal: they made it through the group stage with 18 points out of 18 possible, with a goal difference of +19 (24 in favor, 5 against), and with his overwhelming results of the elimination stage he has managed to establish an average of 4.33 goals per game.

Bayern Munich did not lose a single official match in all of 2020 (REUTERS)

In Munich they dream of this team repeating the historical ‘Triplet’ achieved in the season 2012/13, especially since there are survivors like Thomas Müller, Manuel Neuer, Jérôme Boateng, David Alaba and Javi Martínez.

However, they will not underestimate a Olympique Lyon that left Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and the Juventus of Cristiano Ronaldo, which has allowed them to play for the second time in a semifinal of this prestigious competition, precisely against the same team that eliminated them in 2010, Bayern.

Although the league season was not good for the team of Rudi Garcia, which ended in 7th place in Ligue 1 French – which was suspended on the 28th due to the pandemic -, its European triumphs are enough to sow doubt and be classified as the "Terror of the favorites" in the German press.

Olympique Lyon has beaten Manchester City and Juventus in this Champions League (REUTERS)

Although the Olympique Lyon had been inactive for a long time due to the abrupt end of the French league in the midst of a pandemic, they have managed to fight against the best teams in Europe and aim to strike a new blow with their usual 5-3-2 in his duel before the mighty Bayern Munich.

Probable formations:

Lyon: Lopes – Marcelo, Denayer, Marcal – Dubois, Caqueret, Guimaraes, Aouar, Cornet – Toko Ekambi, Memphis (c). DT: Rudi garcia

Bayern: Neuer (c) – Kimmich, Boateng, Alaba, Davies – Goretzka, Thiago – Gnabry, Müller, Coman – Lewandowski. DT: Hansi flick

Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (Spain).

Stadium: José Alvalade from Lisbon.

Hour: 21.00 CEST / 19:00 GMT

16:00 Argentina and Uruguay

15:00 Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Venezuela

14:00 Peru, Ecuador, Colombia and Mexico City

TV: ESPN 2 – Fox Sports

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Who is Hansi Flick, the mastermind behind the Bayern Munich machine

In a great match between Neymar and Di María, PSG beat Leipzig and qualified for the Champions League final